KIII
Close

Aidyn "Ace" Gonzales remembered

Kiii Staff , KIII 11:55 AM. CST February 08, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Family and community gathered in Beeville to say goodbye to Aidyn "Ace" Gonzales on Wednesday.
 
Gonzales was only four-years-old when he was killed in a major accident back in January.
 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories