Alexis Derise Jr. takes plea deal, sentenced to 35 years in prison

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Alexis Derise, Jr., the man accused of hitting and killing 61-year-old cyclist Andy Heines with his vehicle last July, took a plea deal in court Monday and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Derise was originally charged with criminally negligent homicide and causing an accident involving injury or death. After missing three court appearances and being arrested by U.S. Marshals, a charge of failure to appear in court was added, but that charge was not pursued as part of his plea deal.

