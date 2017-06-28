KIII
Alice City Council delay setting date for recall election

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - A verbal battle in Alice goes on over a planned recall election involving two sitting council members.
 
On Tuesday, the council was trying to set the date for the recall election  but wound up tabling the effort.
 
Many, including the Alice mayor, said that was a violation of the city charter.
She wants the state to step in and clear up the mess.  
 
Kiii Reporter Michael Gibson has an update on the political turmoil in Alice.

