Alice City Councilwoman Elida Garza resigns

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - An Alice City Councilwoman Elida Garza, already part of a recall petition, resigned from her council seat during Monday night's meeting, according to Mayor Jolene Vanover.

Her resignation came just a few months after she was named in a recall petition organized by Alice residents. It is unknown whether the petition had anything to do with her resignation, or what steps will be taken next.

Alice's City Council has been in the public eye lately after many heated meetings dealing with the petition.

