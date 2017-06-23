Alice council member under investigation for threat

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - A member of the Alice City Council, Elida Garza, is the subject of a police investigation after a former councilmember filed an assault charge against her.

It took place at Thursday night's council meeting in Alice, where enough signatures were verified to have a recall election to remove Garza and fellow Councilwoman Yolanda Moran.

During the meeting, Councilwoman Garza said, "I can take the attack in a different way. I'll use the hammer, too."

Former City Councilman Pete Beltran said the comments were aimed at him, so he filed a police report for assault by threat charge against Garza. According to the report, Beltran said he felt threatened.

Investigators said the matter may end up in front of a municipal court judge because the offense is a Class C misdemeanor.

