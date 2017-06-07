Alice detectives searching for Circle K robbery suspect

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - Out of Jim Wells county.
Detectives are asking for your help finding a man they say robbed a convenience store.
That robbery happened Tuesday morning just after one at the Circle K on North Johnson street and 3rd street.
Surveillance photos show the man dressed in a black hoodie enter the store. It is unclear what was taken.
Call 361-664-0186 if you have any information that could help detectives.
