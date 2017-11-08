Alice man arrested in Louis Street drug raid

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 62-year-old Roberto Garcia was arrested in Alice thanks to a multi-agency drug raid Monday evening in the 800 block of Louis Street.

Police confiscated five small bags of cocaine and 230 grams of another powdery substance.

Garcia was taken to the Jim Wells County Jail and now faces a variety of drug charges.

