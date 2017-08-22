Alice man arrested on sexual assault charges

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - An Alice man accused of sexual assault of a child is now behind bars.

Police said 51-year-old Javier Almaraz was arrested Monday at a home in the 3200 block of South Highway 281 in Alice. Investigators said Almaraz was watching several children when they allege he sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl. That girl told her mother about it and that led to the arrest.

Almaraz is currently in the Jim Wells County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

