Alice residents dealing with wave of car burglaries

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - There are few things more frustrating than having your vehicle broken into, and lately a growing number of people in Alice are finding out what that feels like.

Someone has been breaking into cars around Alice for the past week and no one is sure who is responsible for all the crimes. The Alice Police Department's Facebook page has a video of a car burglary suspect. There are also several photos posted on the site in hopes that someone out there will turn in the crook.

Police said they have tied Sergio Rodriguez to one of the crimes.

If you have any information about these crimes, call police.

