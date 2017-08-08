All 57 CCISD campuses up to TEA standards

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Congratulations to the Corpus Christi Independent School District! For the first time in 13 years, all 57 of their campuses met State standards.

The Texas Education Agency made the announcement just a couple of weeks before the first day of the new school year.

Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said in the past that the campuses that struggled the most were middle schools. Driscoll Middle School was one of those campuses that struggled continously, and staff there said they are happy that is no longer the case.

"We are out of IR!" Principal Bruce Wilson said, referring to the "improvement requred" reports the school would receive.

Wilson was ecstatic when he found out the good news.

Hernandez said just three years ago the district was struggling with several campuses' performance, but last year they narrowed it down to four.

"While we were happy about the improvement, we were still a little down about the four, so we just put extra effort," Hernandez said.

Wilson said his students and staff's hard work has finally paid off. All 57 campuses are meeting or exceeding TEA standards.

"We still kept believing wholeheartedly that we were going to get out of improvement required because we made sure that we were going to set goals for our campus that were manageable," Wilson said.

Those goals included improving students reading levels and math skills by offering them resources like tutoring and Saturday school on top of their daily lessons. Hernandez said those goals were districtwide.

"We continue to move our high-level kids to higher levels and we continue to move our struggling kids to better levels," Hernandez said.

Both Hernandez and Wilson said the accomplishment was a joint effort from teachers, student, their parents and the community, and it's never okay to leave a student behind.

The official TEA report comes out next week.

© 2017 KIII-TV