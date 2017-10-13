GPISD placed on brief lockdown after what sounded like gunshots

System.Object

PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - Schools in the Gregory-Portland Independent School District were placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after reports of the sound of gunshots. An all-clear was given after a police investigation.

At 8:18 a.m. Friday, T.M Clark Elementary School was placed on lockdown and an all-clear was given soon after. However, shortly after that incident there were reports from students and staff at Gregory-Portland High School of the sound of what could have been gunshots.

The rest of the district was placed on lockdown pending a police investigation. Police said there was no evidence found that any shots had been fired, and the lockdown was lifted at GPISD campuses.

Gregory-Portland Independent School District officials sent an alert to parents, and the City of Portland also reported the incident via Facebook.





© 2017 KIII-TV