All-girls school proposed for West Oso ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The first ever all-girls public school in the Coastal Bend could be coming following a proposal from the West Oso Independent School District.

According to West Oso ISD Superintendent Dr. Conrado Garcia, the secret to striving for excellence is support from the community.

"To have strong cities, you have got to have strong schools, and you can't do it alone," Garcia said. "And if the business community along with the people in education come together, think about the possibilities."

School administrators held a business and community meeting Wednesday to discuss the future of the school district. Among the possibilities discussed was an all-girls school.

The plan for an all-girls school is still in the works, but if the proposal is accepted, it must be approved by the school board. The closest all-girl college prep school to the area is in the San Antonio Independent School District, so if approved, West Oso ISD's all-girls school would be the first of its kind in South Texas.

"But it depends on funding too," Garcia said.

According to Garcia, the district is working with a foundation for the funding and they will have a definite answer by next spring. If approved, the school district will begin accepting sixth and seventh-grade students.

Garcia said the idea of an all-girls school poses many benefits.

"One of the benefits is that one, there's no distractions, there's no boys around," Garcia said. "West Oso ISD is alive and well and strong, and we're getting stronger."

The proposal is scheduled to be discussed Monday, Nov. 13, at the district board meeting.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV