All things Dia de Los Muertos

The Festival will kick off in downtown Corpus Christi Saturday, Oct. 28th from 3 pm- midnight. This year the festival will host its first Lucha Kaboom event where the public can expect to see a high flying wrestling match. There will also be a Harvey Relief art project across the street from K Space Contemporary (415D Starr St), here the public may purchase artworks that will benefit the Rockport Center for the Arts.

Avoid parking frustrations this year with free bus rides by the RTA at from the Nueces County Courthouse and City Hall.

