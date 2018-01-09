Alleged drunk driver crashes into Chuck E. Cheese

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Investigators with the CCPD say a woman driving in a four door sedan crashed into the Chuck E. Cheese on South Staples and Everhart just after three Tuesday morning.

According to police, the woman, who has not been identified, left the HEB parking lot across the street before crashing into the median and veering off the road into the restaurant. The woman than crashed into the front door, shattering the glass.

The woman is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated.



© 2018 KIII-TV