Alleged Kingsville robber's plea deal not accepted

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Accused bank robber Mario Martinez was in a Kleberg County courtroom Thursday.

Martinez agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors. He worked out a deal where he would plead guilty and spend no more than ten years behind bars for his part in the IBC bank robbery back in 2014.

Judge Jack Pulcher wouldn't accept the ten-year cap so the deal fell through.

Martinez and his attorney could work out another plea agreement or the case could eventually go to trial. Joanna Cantu was also arrested for the bank robbery, she was an employee of the bank. Her case has still not gone to trial.

Authorities say that the 50-thousand dollars stolen have not been recovered.

