Alleged puppy mill owner in court seeking seized Shih Tzus

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man accused of owning property in Jim Wells County that housed two puppy mills containing 25 dogs, mostly Shih Tzus, was back in civil court Thursday.

Claudio Barrera Jr. was in court again asking that the 25 dogs be returned to his possession. The dogs were seized in August after they were found confined and neglected in makeshift pens crafted out of chickenwire and wood near Ben Bolt, Texas.

The court told Barrera that he will not have the dogs returned to him because investigators reported that the dogs were treated cruelly. The court also ordered Barrera to pay Peewee's Pet Adoption World more than $15,000 for housing and care for the dogs.

Barrera is expected to face criminal charges next month.

