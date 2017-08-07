Almost $25,000 raised in Gulf Coast Humane Society Telethon

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The numbers are in for this weekend's Gulf Coast Humane Society Telethon. The fundraiser ended up raising around $25,000 for the no-kill shelter.

The money will be used to help spay and neuter pets, and give vaccines to the animals at the shelter who are waiting to get adopted.

If you missed the telethon, don't worry. You can still donate at www.gchscc.org. They are also always in need of volunteers. Their facility is located at 3118 Cabaniss Parkway.

