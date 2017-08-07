KIII
Close

Almost $25,000 raised in Gulf Coast Humane Society Telethon

The numbers are in for this weekend's Gulf Coast Humane Society Telethon. The fundraiser ended up raising around $25,000 for the no-kill shelter.

KIII Staff , KIII 5:57 PM. CDT August 07, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The numbers are in for this weekend's Gulf Coast Humane Society Telethon. The fundraiser ended up raising around $25,000 for the no-kill shelter.

The money will be used to help spay and neuter pets, and give vaccines to the animals at the shelter who are waiting to get adopted.

If you missed the telethon, don't worry. You can still donate at www.gchscc.org. They are also always in need of volunteers. Their facility is located at 3118 Cabaniss Parkway.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories