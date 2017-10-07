A&M Kingsville researchers working on new medicines

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Researchers at A & M Kingsville are always busy working on scientific or mathematical problems.

Dr. Hamed Ali is one of those scientists working hard to solve a problem.

In his case he has been working on new medicines that will help leukemia and breast cancer patients.

Dr. Ali works out of the Irma Rangel College of Pharmacy where he is also an assistant professor.

His research involves testing various compounds on mice who have had tumor cells injected into their bodies.

Dr. Ali is working under several foreign grants but he hopes to secure a National Institutes of Health Grant in the near future.

© 2017 KIII-TV