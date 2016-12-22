'Amazon Prime Now' offering to ship items up to an hour before Christmas

AUSTIN (KVUE) - Have you bought all of your presents yet?

The good news is that it's still not too late, and you're not alone. While most of the online shipping deadlines have passed, you still have some options, even if you don’t want to leave the house.

KVUE's Jennifer Auh visited Amazon's Warehouse in Austin.

The items on the shelves looked random and disorganized with ramen noodles and the Amazon Fire tablets in the same section, but the Amazon spokesperson said this system actually makes the worker's job more efficient and helps get the orders to the customers in a more timely manner.

'Amazon Prime Now' will ship items right up until an hour before Christmas in Austin.

"We can take all of the stress out of the holidays for you, so you can enjoy your time with friends and family,” said spokesperson Jim Billimoria.

With the two hour option, you can order your presents online until about 9:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and your items can still be delivered by Christmas. With the one hour option, the deadline is 10:59 p.m.

Amazon's most popular gift items include: the vintage NES Classic, Tile Mate for your keys and phone, and Echo Dot.

While other retailers may not be as fast as Amazon, some do also offer same day delivery for extra charge.

Some other options are e-gifts, in which your friend or loved one will get an email notifying them you got them a gift. The recipient can adjust the present, such as change the color or switch out a new gift entirely, before it’s shipped to them. It’s supposed to be a more personal version of a gift card.