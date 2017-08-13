AMBER ALERT: Hidalgo County Sheriff searching for missing girl

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office issued an Amber Alert for Priscilla Elisabel Martinez.

Martinez is 13-years-old and described as 5'11", 160-pounds, black hair, brown eyes and wearing black eyeglasses.

Police are also looking for Rudolfo Nuncio Junior in connection with her abduction.

Nuncio is 41-years-old and described as 5'8'', 180-pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is driving a silver Dodge pickup with a Texas license plate, numbers HFW-2831.

The suspect was last heard from in Dallas, TX.

Officers believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.

© 2017 KIII-TV