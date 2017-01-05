AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old League City boy

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- The League City Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for 7-year-old boy Landon Bertling.

Police say Landon is endangered and was last seen at his caretaker’s home near Hallsbridge and 3rd Street in League City around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Landon is described as a white male, 3-foot-3 and 53 pounds with brown hair cut in a Mohawk and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Pokemon shirt with yellow lettering and gray basketball/workout style pants with a green stripe running down the pantlegs.

His biological mother, Kasey Bertling, 32, who police say lost custody of Landon because of drug abuse and mental health issues. Authorities describe her as a white female, 5-foot-6 and 110 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white rain jacket and blue jeans and was in a black, 2-door Mercedes. Police do not have license plate information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Landon Bertling or Kasey Bertling is urged to call League City Police Department at (281)-332-2566.

