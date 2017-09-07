American Diabetes Association provides resources for diabetics, caregivers

CORPUS CHRISTI - The American Diabetes Association is regularly updating information on the latest resources for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, including Red Cross shelters, open pharmacies and signs of a diabetes emergency for caregivers and emergency personnel.
They also provide a way to donate diabetes supplies to Insulin for Life.
All of this information can be found at diabetes.org/hurricaneharvey.
