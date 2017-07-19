American Heart Association receives donation for 2017 Heart Walk

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Wells Fargo Bank generously donated $2,000 to benefit the American Heart Association on Wednesday.

The money will go towards their 2017 Coastal Bend Heart Walk.

Lifesaving work completed by the Heart Association is made possible because of funds raised from the annual event.

This year’s walk is set for 8:00 a.m. Saturday, October 7 at Whataburger Field.

