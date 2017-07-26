Americans with Disabilities Act celebrated at local event

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Over 80 people gathered at Alamo Drafthouse on Wednesday night to celebrate the 27th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"It ensures people with disabilities can also live work and play in their community as everyone else does," CBCIL Executive Director Linda Fallwell Stover said.

The event was hosted by the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living. On the big screen was the Academy Award winning story of a fictional character who didn't let his disability stop him from running towards his dream.

"We're gonna have some fun because Forrest Gump is fun," Stover said. "We decided to plan an event that would engage the community and people with disabilities in a way that was fun."

Organizers say, whether you have a disability or not, it touches everyone's life.

"We may not experience a disability at birth," Stover said. "We may not acquire a disability as a young person but we may live long enough to acquire a disability."

Stover says it was also an opportunity to teach others to not fear what they don't know

"Be a little more comfortable with the guy sitting net to them in the wheelchair or the individual with the white cane," Stover said.

But organizer said, 27 years later, there is still much work to be done

"Theres are still unmet needs for people with disabilities," Stover said. "There are still environments, restaraunts and otherplaces where people with disabilities."

Before the film, organizers recognized Nueces County Judge Lloyd Neal, county commisionors and St. Marks Episcopal Church for their contributions to the disabled community.

Attendees were given themed goodie bags with a feather, Dr. Pepper and a little white box.

"Because life is like a box of chocolates," Stover said. "You never know what you're gonna get."

© 2017 KIII-TV