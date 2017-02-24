Amnesty period for 2017 Great Texas Warrant Roundup ends soon

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The amnesty period for the 2017 Great Texas Warrant Roundup is winding down Friday.

The Corpus Christi Municipal Court halls were filled with citizens in line taking care of their warrants.

Officials said they have seen a significant increase in the number of individuals who have come in to resolve their cases.

So far, 876 warrants have been cleared since the beginning of the amnesty period on Monday, Feb 13 through Wednesday, Feb 22.

The amnesty period will end at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

(© 2017 KIII)