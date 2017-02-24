Amnesty period for Warrant Round Up ends today

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Friday, February 24th is the last day of amnesty for those who have outstanding fines in Nueces County.

More than 300 local law enforcement agencies will be taking part in the Warrant Round Up which will begin on Saturday, February 25th and go until March 11th. The purpose of the Round Up is to find the thousands of people in Nueces County who owe money to the municipal courts.

Today is the final day to settle those accounts without risking jail time. Authorities will be going door to door to arrest those who still have outstanding warrants.

You can arrange to pay your fines at the Municipal Court located at 120 N. Chaparral St. or by visiting them online http://www.cctexas.com/government/municipal-court/fines-payments/index.

