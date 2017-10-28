An argument between a husband and wife leads to SWAT presence

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An argument between a husband and wife led to SWAT presence.

This was at the 4500 block of Sunlight where the two were arguing, causing the wife to call police and exit the home.

Once police came to the scene, the husband held a knife to his neck threatening to commit suicide police then called for SWAT team members.

The SWAT team and husband were in a verbal conversation for four hours.

The man then came out the house and was taken into custody for a mental evaluation.

