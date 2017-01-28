Andre Fuqua laid to rest Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Andre Fuqua was laid to rest Saturday.

Fuqua was the victim of the shooting and rollover accident that happened earlier this week.

Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to the 25-year-old who was found trapped in his vehicle after it rolled over on Monday.

Police said his car flipped after being shot and the investigation is still open.

Police ask anyone with information on what happened to come forward.

(© 2017 KIII)