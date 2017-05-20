Andre Fuqua remembered by team and loved ones at Beach to Bay

Beach to be Relay dedicated to Andre Fuqua

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One team that ran the Beach to Bay race Saturday was missing a member, Andre Fuqua.

Fuqua was a local runner and he was killed in a shooting and car accident earlier this year.

Terri Thompson said, "we were deciding you know, we don't want to continue, we can't do this and then all of us kept, of course, saying Andre would say finish the race".

Kiii Reporter Briana Whitney spoke to his friends about why they chose to run in his honor.