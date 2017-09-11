Andres Garza sentenced to more than 100 years for murder

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - A man charged with murdering two men two years ago in Jim Wells County was sentenced Monday to more than 100 years in prison.

According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, Andres Garza was given a 50-year sentence for each charge of murder, plus 25 years for an aggravated robbery charge.

It was in October of 2015 when Marcelino Guerra and Robert Mata were murdered during a robbery at the Sutherlands store in Alice. They were killed by four masked men, including Garza, who had ordered everyone to the ground while demanding that a safe be opened.

Cases against the other three men -- Aaron Garza, Richard Perez and Amador Garza, Sr. -- have been reset for later in September.

