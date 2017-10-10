Angel Tree registration coming up for South Texas children

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The Salvation Army is inviting you to register between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. October, 19-20, 2017. Call 361-884-9497 for more information. Parents will need a valid Driver's License, proof of all income, proof of all bills, birth certificates, and proof of residence.Visit their main office at 1802 Buford Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78404.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV