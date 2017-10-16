Angel Tree registration happening this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The Salvation Army will soon be registering families for the Angel Tree program which helps provide new clothes and toys for children in need.
In order to qualify for the program the following must be presented during registration:
- A valid photo ID/Drivers License
- Proof of all income
- Proof of all bills
- Birth certificates
- Proof of residence
Registration will begin Thursday, October 19th - Friday October 20th from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m at 1802 Buford Street
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs