Angel Tree registration happening this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The Salvation Army will soon be registering families for the Angel Tree program which helps provide new clothes and toys for children in need.

In order to qualify for the program the following must be presented during registration:

A valid photo ID/Drivers License

Proof of all income

Proof of all bills

Birth certificates

Proof of residence

Registration will begin Thursday, October 19th - Friday October 20th from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m at 1802 Buford Street

