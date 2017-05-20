KIII
Anglers Set Out for the Autonation Saltwater Roundup

Sean Kelly went live during 3 News First Edition with a look at the Autonation Saltwater Roundup.

May 20, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Sean Kelly went live this morning from Marker 37 for a preview of the AutoNation Saltwater Roundup which is taking place today.  The event benefits Driscoll Children's Hospital.

