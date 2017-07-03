Animal Care Services live release numbers up five-percent

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi's Animal Care Services said the live release of dogs and cats is up five-percent over the last year, and fewer pets have been put to sleep.

Animal Care Services did have to put to sleep a number of dogs and cats for many different reasons, but the number of euthanasia cases for space and time are down substantially from just a year ago.

"Live release is the number of animals that have left alive," Capt. Billy Broyles said. "The only reason it has increased is because of the partnerships we have with the community. The partnerships we have with various rescues throughout the United States. The increase of adoptions. The increase of kennel infrastructure."

Broyles oversees Animal Care Services and said pet owners taking more responsibility also get credit for improving those numbers.

146 animals were euthanized for illness, injury or agressiveness.

"Last year for time and space, they euthanized 63 animals between January and June of 2016, and this year it has been eight," said Cheryl Martinez, President of People Assisting Animal Control.

Martinez said community involvement has made the difference, and Animal Control is no longer considered a dead end for animals.

"It'll get everything that it needs here in this facililty, so people should not be afraid to bring animals here and can adopt here," Martinez said.

