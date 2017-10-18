Animal Care Services waiving dog adoption fees

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you're looking for a furry friend, you have a little time left to adopt one from Corpus Christi's Animal Care Services free of charge.

October is Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month, and throughout the entire month all dog adoption fees will be waived upon being approved to take home a new four-legged family member.

The shelter is located at 2626 Holly Road. For more information, call Animal Care Services at 361-826-4630.

