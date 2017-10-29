Annaville Fire Department responds to overnight house fire

CORPUS CHRIST, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The Annaville Fire Department responded to a house fire off the 5900 block of Ware Road just before midnight.

Investigators say an elderly couple were sleeping inside before the fire broke out. The woman reported hearing cracking in the next room and quickly woke her husband.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene the couple had safely vacated the home which suffered fire and smoke damage.

The fire \remains under investigation but an electrical issue is believed to have been the cause.

Red Cross is assisting the couple during this time.

