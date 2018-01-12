KIII
Annual Freedom Fund Banquet to honor community members

Preparations are being made for the annual Freedom Fund Banquet hosted by the NAACP.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:37 AM. CST January 12, 2018

The 48th annual Freedom Fund banquet will take place 7-9pm Saturday, January 13th from the American Bank Center.

The event will feature keynote speaker Mr. Perrye K Turner, FBI special agent in charge of the Houston Field office as well as honor local community members.

The banquet is already a sold out event.

