Annual homeless count takes place around the country

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Volunteers around the country Thursday stepped up to assisting the homeless populations in their communities for the annual Point in Time Count.

Here in the Coastal Bend, local volunteers hit the streets in the early hours of the day to find out more about those without a home. The goal was to collect as much information as possible from residents living on the streets.

Surveys were conducted in an effort to learn more about the homeless community's daily struggles and needs. The information collected will be sent to federal agencies and could possibly help approve more funding to organizations that help the homeless community.

