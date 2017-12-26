Annual New Year's 2-mile swim at Collier Pool

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department invites you to its Annual New Year’s 2-Mile Swim on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at Collier Pool, located at 3801 Harris Drive.

Kick start your fitness plan and challenge yourself by participating in this swim event. Swimmers of all ages are invited to participate.

Swim start times are 8:30 a.m. , 10:00 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.

Space is limited, so please register early to reserve your spot. Cost is $20 per swimmer (t-shirt is included for all persons who pre-register and complete the swim). Pre-registration ends Friday, December 29, 2017 at https://register.ccparkandrec.com/. However, Swimmers may still register after this date.

For more information, call (361) 826-1749 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com

