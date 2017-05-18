Annual Operation Safe Return in need of sponsors

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Even though we are a few months away, Corpus Christi Police are still looking for sponsors for the sixth annual Operation Safe Return.

Every year we team up with the Corpus Christi Police Department to put on the health and safety fair for students and parents in the area .

At the event kids can receive school supplies and immunizations. The police department says some kids don't have to worry about going to school with an empty back back but others aren't so fortunate.

Last year over 3,000 kids filled the American Bank Center exhibition hall and this August police expect around 4,000.

The police department ask anyone who is interested in sponsoring or donating money to give them a call at 361-886-2765.

