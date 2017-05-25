Annual Rubber Duck Roundup Saturday at Cole Park

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Thousands of rubber ducks will take the plunge Saturday at Cole Park for the annual Rubber Duck Roundup, an event that has become a Memorial Day tradition in Corpus Christi.

The event features plenty of activities leading up to the big rubber duck race including live music, food and "duck crafts!" Proceeds from the event will benefit the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Cole Park. For more information, click here.

