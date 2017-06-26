KIII
Annual "Tip a Cop" fundraiser benefits Special Olympics Texas

KIII 4:16 AM. CDT June 27, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Join the Corpus Christi Police and Fire Department for dinner Tuesday night at the Texas Roadhouse.

Police officers and firefighters will be taking your orders during the annual "Tip a Cop" event.
   
Money raised will be donated to the Special Olympics Texas at the end of the night.
 
The child-friendly event will include a Corpus Christi Fire Department fire truck, a Corpus Christi Police Department police cruiser, face painting and a special appearance by Andy the Armadillo. 
 
The event kicks off at 2:30 with a rib eating contest between area police officers, fire fighters, and one of our very own 3News reporters.

