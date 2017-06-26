CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Join the Corpus Christi Police and Fire Department for dinner Tuesday night at the Texas Roadhouse.



Police officers and firefighters will be taking your orders during the annual "Tip a Cop" event.



Money raised will be donated to the Special Olympics Texas at the end of the night.

The child-friendly event will include a Corpus Christi Fire Department fire truck, a Corpus Christi Police Department police cruiser, face painting and a special appearance by Andy the Armadillo.

The event kicks off at 2:30 with a rib eating contest between area police officers, fire fighters, and one of our very own 3News reporters.

