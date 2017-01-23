Another candidate vies for Mayor's seat, Special Election expected in May

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The race for Mayor is already heating up. Another person has announced their intent to run for the seat. That brings the total number of candidates to five. Everyone vying to replace Dan McQueen who submitted his resignation last week after only 37 days on the job.

City ethics commissioner Larry White is adding his name to the list. He's been a member of that commission for the last five years. He has been a resident of Corpus Christi for 30-years. He joins a growing list of candidates that include current council member Joe McComb, previous council members Chad Magill and Mark Scott, and previous candidate Ray Madrigal.

Also Monday, top city officials learned about a State requirement that mandates holding that special election sooner rather than later. That has the City targeting May.

Our Bill Churchwell has more.

