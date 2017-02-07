Another 'Conversation with the City Manager' forum to be held today

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Residents are invited to a forum that will be hosted by Corpus Christi City Manager Margie Rose on Tuesday, February 7th at 1:30 pm at the Lindale Senior Center.

This will be the second meeting. Rose told 3 News that she started these forums because the "best way to find out how citizens are feeling is to go where they are." The last meeting was held at the Northwest Senior Center on Up River Road. While it was a small group in attendance, they had a lot to say on a number of different issues. Topping the list, was the city's infrastructure.

Here are dates for future round table meetings.





Tuesday, February 7, 2017 – 1:30 p.m.

Lindale Senior Center

3135 Swantner Street



Thursday, February 9, 2017 – 5:00 p.m.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

654 Graham Road



Friday, February 17, 2017 – 10:00 a.m.

Ben F. McDonald Public Library

4044 Greenwood Drive



Wednesday, February 22, 2017 – 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library

5930 Brockhampton Street

KIII