Another suspect facing death penalty for Breanna Wood homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County District Attorney will be seeking the death penalty in the case of Sandra Vasquez, who is suspected of playing a role in the murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood.

Vasquez appeared in court Wednesday after she was taken into custody last week and charged with capital murder, engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated robbery.

District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said the case will send a message that if you commit a crime in Nueces County, you will be held accountable.

Both Vasquez and Joseph Tejeda, another suspect charged with capital murder in connection with Wood's murder, are both facing the death penalty. They are among seven people charged in connection with Wood's death.

