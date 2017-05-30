Anticipation builds for Baseball Region Finals as fans wait for tickets

Baseball (via www.shutterstock.com ) (Photo: Custom)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fans of the Moody and Ray High School Baseball teams are lining up to purchase tickets to watch them play in the Regional Finals.

The Trojans rallied from a 1-0 series deficit to reach the region final. The top-ranked Trojans won both games of a double-header Saturday to advance to take on CCISD rival Ray for the right to go to state.

The Texans' baseball program is looking for its first state appearance since 1955. The Texans know they don't have the history that Moody does, but this is a team that's playing about as confidently as you can get right now.

Fans have been lined up outside the Whataburger Field box office since Tuesday night. Tickets go on sale later this morning at 9:00 a.m.

5A REGION IV FINAL (All at Whataburger Field):

Game 1: Thurs. 7 pm

Game 2: Fri. 5:30 pm

Game 3: 30 min after (if nec.)

