Apartment Building Evacuated During Fire

KIII 1:26 PM. CST January 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Residents in the Four Winds apartments off SPID were evacuated Sunday morning after a fire broke out through the wall of one of the apartments. CCFD was able to put out the fire and nobody was injured, but the cause is unknown.


