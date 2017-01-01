Apartment Building Evacuated During Fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Residents in the Four Winds apartments off SPID were evacuated Sunday morning after a fire broke out through the wall of one of the apartments. CCFD was able to put out the fire and nobody was injured, but the cause is unknown.
