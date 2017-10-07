Apartment complex tells resident told he can't display Texas or American Flag

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Every morning you'll find Archie Kroll putting out his Texas flag, a proud reminder of a state and country he's dedicated his life to.

"I served 8 years in the military, and that's one thing I do have a true passion about is my flag," said Kroll.

But this past week, he received a letter from Sugartree apartment management that left him shocked and disappointed.

"This here is the note I got 2 days ago. They told me that I need to take the flag down completely," said Kroll.

Kroll said four months ago when he moved in, maintenance workers told him it was no problem displaying the flag in front of his apartment in a bed of rocks. The letter claimed the reason it's a problem is because it's in a common area...an area the front office told us has never been considered a common area before and shouldn't be an issue.

That letter, coming from Sandalwood corporate management, the company that owns the Sugartree apartments.

What others have to say about this coming up Saturday at 10 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV