Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak to speak at 2017 Spohn Lyceum

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Steve Wozniak, American inventor, engineer and co-founder of Apple, Inc., will be the distinguished guest speaker at the 2017 CHRISTUS Spohn Health System Lyceum April 25 at the American Bank Center.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Our PATH Forward and the new Level II Trauma Center to be located on the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Shoreline.

The 29th annual event is chaired by Leslie McClanahan, chair-elect of the CHRISTUS Spohn Foundation Board of Directors.

Wozniak, nicknamed "The Woz," is a renowned electronics engineer, technology entrepreneur and computer programmer. He along with Steve Jobs co-founded Apple, Inc., one of the largest companies in the world and a global trendsetter in modern electronics and technology. He is listed as one of the pioneers of the personal computer revolution of the 1970s and 1980s.

