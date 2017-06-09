KIII
Close

Apply for the Ken Starr Scholarship by June 15th

Apply now until June 15th.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 10:46 AM. CDT June 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - In order to keep Ken Starr's memory alive, a $1,000.00 education scholarship has been granted in his honor.

To apply, call 361-442-4787

